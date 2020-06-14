Vietjet plane slides off runway at Tan Son Nhat Airport
SGGP
A plane No. VJ322 from Phu Quoc to HCMC operated by low-cost carrier Vietjet Air landed on a spacious grassland after sliding off runway at Tan Son Nhat Aiport following a heavy rain in the afternoon of June 14.
None of passengers and crew members were injured. The airport temporarily stopped accepting arrivals and departures of some flights after the incident.
The airport also launched a temporary closure of a runway within 120 minutes for repair.
