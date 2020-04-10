Vietnam able to perform 27,000 Coronavirus tests daily

Vietnam’s biggest listed firm Vingroup has provided 14,000 test kits which were all allocated for Hanoi. Around 111,000 people have undergone Coronavirus test in Vietnam.

Currently, 36 labs have been allowed countrywide and Vietnam is totally able to test 27,000 samples a day, said that Ministry.



The novel coronavirus has infected over 1.6 million people and killed more than 95,685 others around the world, according to statistics. The US has over 300,000 cases.

Vietnam recorded additional 31 fresh Covid-19 cases including 22 testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in quarantine areas. It was predicted that in the upcoming time, some Covid-19 cases will be recorded in the community because some patients have traveled many places meeting many people.

Regarding early detection of infection cases, the steering board for Covid-19 prevention and control said that the real-time reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction (RT- PCR) and test kit made by the Military institute are suitable for Vietnam in the present time because the country will not rely on foreign supply.

The Southeast Asian country has produced 5,937 ventilators in medical facilities for fight against the new coronavirus and 6,417 ones have been operating in the country. The Ministry has liaised with Vingroup and two other companies to lift production of ventilators.

Presently, 70 companies are making face masks with capability of 5,720,000 a day and 40,000 N95 face masks a day. However, these companies have been facing difficulties because of high-priced production material and scarcity in the world.

Local manufacturers can make seven million anti-bacterial face masks a day and they have so far made 30 million face masks including seven ones for exports.

The Ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of Information and Communications and enterprises for tele-treatment. Some hospitals will apply tele-treatment before April 16 and then it will be applied widely in the country from April 18.

The steering board petitioned the Government and the Prime Minister to urge cities and provinces to strictly carry out the PM’s directive of social distancing practice as well as tighten control of Covid-19 prevention in industrial parks. Last but not least, local administrations should call for blood donation.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong