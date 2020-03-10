Vietnam Airlines disinfects all aircrafts to prevent Covid-19 spread

Planes have to undergo a thorough cleaning process, which includes the entire passenger cabin, the cockpit, flight attendants’ preparation area, and cleaning surfaces such as luggage cabin, seat armrests, toilet door handles, seat surface, headsets, floor and carpet. They will be disinfected by Disinfection Spraying CH2200, a kind of liquid disinfectant that has been approved by the aircraft manufacturers on the planes, as it does not affect the health of passengers and crew members.



Passenger boarding bridge, passenger boarding stair trucks, and passenger service vehicles have to be also disinfected every day, said the carrier.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh