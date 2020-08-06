Vietnam Airlines performs first direct flight for Vietnamese in Texas

Vietnam Airlines used large-body Boeing 787-10 aircraft for the long-haul route.



The flight was performed by the national flag carrier, domestic and foreign functional agencies.

Upon arriving at the Noi Bai International Airport, all passengers and cabin crew members had their health checked and conducted quarantine according to the regulations.Aircrafts and cabin were immediately sprayed with disinfectant.This is the first time that Vietnam Airlines conducts a direct flight between the capital city of Hanoi and Houston - the largest city in Texas.Vietnam Airlines used large-body Boeing 787-10 aircraft for the long-haul route.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong