Vietnam Airlines returns lost bag with pricey belongings, cash to passenger

In the evening of August 13, after the flight VN218 on Ho Chi Minh City-Hanoi route landed at the Noi Bai International Airport, a black bag containing VND500 million (US$21,574) in cash, a Hublot watch, a Breitling watch, Prada shoes and sunglasses of Salvatore Ferragamo were discovered at the seat No.2G of the business class.After discovering the properties, the crew members contacted with the passenger and baggage handling services of the Vietnam Airport Ground Services Company (VIAGS) to check and hand over the lost assets to the passenger under the witness of security and ground services staff of the Noi Bai International Airport.Earlier, Vietnam Airlines’ attendants discovered and returned the personal pricey lost assets of passengers.In the first seven months of the year, Vietnam Airlines returned to passengers VND4.5 billion (around US$194,00) in cash and 5,652 stuffs.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong