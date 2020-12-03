  1. National

Vietnam Airlines' staffs halted from work for breaking quarantine regulations

SGGP
Vietnam Aviation Corporation yesterday issued a decision about 15-day suspension of work to Phan Ngoc Linh, Head of Vietnam Airlines' flight attendants division and Duong Quan Nhan, Deputy Head of the division cum Head of the management board of concentrated quarantine establishments in the Southern region.

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

Their work has been halted for verifying, investigating responsibilities related to the violation of quarantine regulations in the cabin crew members' concentrated isolation area and self-isolation requirements for the cabin crew.

Vietnam Airlines officially apologized for the Sars-CoV-2 infection cases from its flight attendant who did not comply with the quarantine regulations.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

