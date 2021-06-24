Vietnam announces contribution of $500,000 to vaccine sharing scheme COVAX

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX arrived in Vietnam on April 1, 2021— VNA/VNS Photo

He ordered the management and use of the funding to be publicized, transparent, and in line with regulations.

The principal role of the COVAX Facility is to maximize the chances of people in participating countries getting access to COVID-19 vaccines as quickly, fairly and safely as possible.

By joining COVAX, self-financing countries will be guaranteed sufficient doses to protect a certain proportion of their population, depending upon how much they buy into it. Subject to funding availability, funded countries will receive enough doses to vaccinate up to 20 per cent of their population in the longer term.

As one of 190 participating countries, Vietnam is included in the list of those getting sponsored in the first phase of the mechanism.

So far, UNICEF has delivered a total of 2.5 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the initiative to Vietnam, with the first batch of 811,200 arriving on April 1, and the second shipment of 1,682,000 doses in mid-May, making up the mainstay of Vietnam’s vaccination drive.

As of June 23, more than 2.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Vietnam, with 137,682 receiving the full two doses.