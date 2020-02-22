Vietnam attends disarmament conference in Geneva

In her speech at the event on February 21, she highlighted that the CD needs to affirm the important role of the disarmament mechanism toward peacekeeping and security in the world in the context that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and 50 years of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).



The ambassador stressed that with the role of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 tenure, Vietnam pledges to join hands with UN members’ efforts to promote sustainable peace, and as the ASEAN Chair in 2020, the country stands ready to boost the close coordination between ASEAN and the CD as well as other UN forums.



Earlier, during a meeting with Ambassador Mai, rotary President of the CD in 2020 Carlos Mario Foradori, who is also Ambassador of Argentina, highly valued Vietnam’s contributions to the CD framework, especially the country's successful assumption of the CD Presidency in 2019.



Ambassador Mai, for her part, said Vietnam spoke highly of the joint effort of the current CD President – Ambassador Foradori and five other rotary CD presidents in 2020, in working with UN members to accelerate the conference’s tasks, while affirming Vietnam’s continued efforts to the CD in order to boost international peace and security.