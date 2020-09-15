Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council’s 45th regular session

The event, opened on September 14, brings together representatives from UNHRC’s 47 member countries and over 100 observation countries, international, intergovernmental and non-governmental organisations.



In her speech at the enhanced interactive dialogue with the High Commissioner for Human Rights on the human rights impact of the COVID-19 pandemic within the framework of the session, the Vietnamese diplomat reaffirmed Vietnam's commitment to protecting and promoting human rights amid the pandemic, supporting international cooperation and multilateral approach to effectively respond to the pandemic and promote post-COVID-19 recovery.



She emphasised that Vietnam's anti-pandemic measures carried out in a balanced, effective and low-cost way have brought about important results, contributing to controlling the disease and ensuring economic recovery and development.



Vietnam attaches great importance to socio-economic stability policies and measures to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on livelihoods of Vietnamese people, especially vulnerable groups, towards ensuring that no one is left behind, she said.



Ambassador Mai also highlighted Vietnam's activities as the ASEAN Chair in 2020 to promote intra-bloc cooperation and coordination between the bloc with its partners in response to the pandemic, and the country’s involvement in activities and initiatives at the World Health Organisation and relevant international organisations.



The HRC45, which lasts until October 6, is expected to have 36 sessions on numerous human rights-related issues such as cooperation with the UN, representatives and UN mechanisms in the field of human rights.



The Session is scheduled to approve reports of The Universal Periodic Review (UPR) working groups of 12 countries, and adopt 24 Resolutions.