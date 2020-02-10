Vietnam brings 30 citizens home from Wuhan

The move was made under the instruction of the Prime Minister through the coordination among the Foreign Ministry, the Vietnam Embassy in Beijing (China) and related ministries, agencies and localities.

The aircraft carrying the citizens landed at Van Don International Airport in Van Don island, the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, at 05:04 am on February 10.

The citizens, including an eight-month pregnant woman, were in stable health.

They will be carried to the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases for isolation and medical monitoring.

The aircraft performing the flight was the one which earlier transported medical supplies presented by Vietnam to China, along with 11 Chinese citizens back to Wuhan.