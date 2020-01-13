Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Central Committee launches e-operation center





Accordingly, the center applies artificial intelligence, advanced utility operation software to serve management, administration and connectivity of the Buddhist Sangha which contributed to connect local and international monks and Buddhists.At the launching ceremony, the Buddhist Sangha carried out an online connection with Japanese and Taiwanese temples.Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Council Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu highly appreciated the beneficial application of the information technology in the country’s management and connection with the world.The establishment of the center is a part of e-government development strategy, practical application of the industry 4.0 in works, smoothly connecting the Buddhist Sangha and ministries, branches and localities, promoting activities of the Buddhist Sangha.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong