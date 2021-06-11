Vietnam calls for closer UN-EU cooperation in settling global challenges

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (Photo: VNA).



According to the diplomat, no country can solve today’s complex challenges on its own, and it is necessary to seek solutions through multilateralism and partnerships, in which the UN plays a central role in coordinating international efforts, with important support of regional organisations.

Addressing the UN Security Council's meeting on UN-EU cooperation on June 10, Quy said that the strategic cooperation between the two sides has advanced in areas such as peace and security, sustainable development and economic growth.The EU’s significant financial and personnel contributions to peacekeeping remain vital, he said.He reiterated Vietnam’s successful organisation of a high-level open debate on cooperation between the UN and regional organisations in enhancing confidence-building and dialogue in conflict prevention and resolution in April.The Vietnamese representative also informed participants of the constructive role of ASEAN in promoting peace, stability and development, and affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to fostering fine relations between ASEAN and the UN and the EU.Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission (EC), emphasised the EU’s commitment to the UN's activities and to rules-based multilateralism.Focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that wider lessons must be drawn about the ways in which the health and security of people and planet are connected.The EU, a staunch supporter of vaccine multilateralism and the COVAX facility, plans to donate at least 100 million doses to low- and middle-income countries before the end of 2021, he stated, adding that all players must lift export restrictions on vaccines and their components.He suggested the UN Security Council adopt a resolution on the link between climate change and security and take decisions to support and protect people living in conflict situations.Other participants showed support for collaboration between the UN and regional organisations and recognised the role of these organisations in solving global challenges and promoting and maintaining international peace and security.