Vietnam calls on UNSC to review sanctions against South Sudan

Addressing a meeting of the UNSC in New York, the ambassador spoke highly of the establishment of a transitional government in South Sudan, saying the country would be able to settle pending issues if the political resolve is maintained.



He also lauded the performance of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), including contributions of the Vietnamese peacekeeping force.



UN Secretary General’s Special Representative and head of the UNMISS David Shearer, and Coordinator of the Women’s Monthly Forum (WMF) on Peace and Political Processes in South Sudan Betty Sunday reported that the situation in South Sudan has seen progress, with the most noteworthy the formation of the transitional government on February 22 and the reduction in the number of states from 32 to 10 as before 2015.



This reflects the concession, political commitment and the resolve to act for the sake of the country of South Sudan’s leaders, they said.



However, the transitional government is facing a rage of challenges such as conflicts and violence, particularly sexual assaults against women and girls, millions of homeless people and 7.5 million in need of humanitarian aid.



Shearer affirmed that the UNMISS will continue its operation in South Sudan as the situation remains complex.



UNSC member countries expressed their support for the full implementation of the 2018 peace agreement and called on relevant parties to observe the ceasefire agreement.



They paid special attention to and backed international humanitarian aid to South Sudan. Many suggested the country pay more heed to the exercise of justice during the transitional period, step up anti-corruption, build a transparent financial system, and ensure rights to freedom and the involvement of different social strata, especially women, in national reconstruction.