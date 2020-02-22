Vietnam chairs AICHR’s 30th meeting in Hanoi

Ambassador Nguyen Thai Yen Huong, Vietnam’s AICHR representative and Chair of AICHR 2020, chaired the event.It was the first activity during Vietnam’s tenure in the post in order to review the progress of AICHR’s priority programmes and reports on rights regarding education, environment, women, children and people with disabilities in tandem with priorities in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030.The meeting also discussed the building of a working plan for the 2021-2025 period and AICHR’s priority programmes for 2021, measures to enhance working efficiency of AICHR and its relations with partners so as to further step up the promotion and protection of human rights in the region.In its role as AICHR Chair, Vietnam actively and proactively pushed for important agenda to promote and protect human rights in line with AICRH’s terms of reference and ASEAN Charter.Vietnam also continued upholding the spirit of solidarity, responsibility and cooperation among ASEAN member states, contributing to building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN in line with theme of ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.ASEAN member states pledged to work closely with Vietnam to help fulfil important tasks this year.The next meeting of AICHR is scheduled in April at the ASEAN Secretariat’s headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia.

VNA