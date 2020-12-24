Vietnam commits to reducing plastic waste pollution





The program aims to implement commitments to reducing plastic waste pollution and build a circular economy.Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung requested to establish a national- level legal and regulation framework of the responsibility of expanding production scale of plastic manufacturers, build a system of standards on plastics and micro-plastics, transform the plastic production industry towards sustainable tendency to ensure environmentally friendly products, increase recycling and reusing of plastic waste, etc.Additionally, it is necessary to enhance communication, raise awareness of the community about smart and sustainable plastic consumption behavior, sort out domestic solid waste to promote reused, recycled plastic waste efficiently, limit the usage of disposable plastic products and persistent nylon bags, etc.Vietnam currently has extra 22 million tons of domestic solid waste each year, of which about 10 percent is plastic and this number is increasing day by day.

By Anh Phuong-Translated by Huyen Huong