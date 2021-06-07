Vietnam considers waste as resource

Policy-makers introduced policies to enhance the management, reuse, recycling, and reduction of plastic waste with an expectation to improve people's awareness and habits and the stronger participation of businesses and manufacturers. Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan once shared that businesses play a significant role in the current fight against plastic waste.



The city-based Urban Environment Company Limited (CITENCO) and the Packaging Recycling Organization (PRO) Vietnam jointly signed a memorandum of cooperation "Building a collection and treatment of recyclable waste from the program of sorting domestic solid waste at source”.

The project aims at four basic goals including establishing infrastructure for the collection, classification, and pre-treatment of recycled waste; building a network to connect with recycling establishments to pilot models related to recycled waste; petitioning policy-makers to create encouraging mechanisms and favorable market conditions for recyclable waste; advising city dwellers to sort out the garbage at their houses.

According to the Department of Legislation and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the revised Law on Environmental Protection (2020) specifically makes it compulsory to collect/take back and recycle batteries and accumulators, electrical and electronic equipment, packaging products, and tires.

In addition, the manufacturer is responsible for the entire life cycle of the product, forcing the waste to be disposed of by the manufacturer's financial contribution to waste treatment. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will transfer the sum of money contributed by producers and importers to the collection and treatment of domestic waste transparently and publicly.

By Ha Van - Translated by Anh Quan