



Since entering Vietnam market in 1995, Nike Vietnam has become the largest factory of the group in the world, producing about 300 million pairs of shoes a year, with a total export value of US$ 6.7 billion in 2019.At the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue strongly affirmed that the Vietnamese Government always tried its best to promote administrative reform, improve business and investment environment, enhance competitiveness and create conditions for foreign businesses and investors, especially the United States of America.At the same time, Vietnam does not pursue trade surplus with the US as well as monetary manipulation policy. The Southeast Asian country is trying to buy more and more US products to equilibrate the trade balance.The senior leader asked Nike, which is the world's largest supplier of athletic footwear, apparel and other sports equipment, to provide exclusive products for the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam in 2021.On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue held a meeting with Chairman of Warburg Pincus Global Investment Fund Timothy F. Geithner who was Minister of Finance of the US in the period of 2009-2013.

BY LAM NGUYEN – Translated by Huyen Huong