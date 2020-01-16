Vietnam eyes greater partnership with UN Resident Coordinators’ Office

Vinh made the remarks while meeting with UN Resident Coordinator to Vietnam Kamal Malhotra in Hanoi.

He said the UN and UN Resident Coordinators’ Office in Vietnam have cooperated with and provided great support for Vietnam, notably in addressing post-war consequences and peacekeeping operation.

Vietnam hopes to accelerate cooperation with the UN and UN Resident Coordinators’ Office in its term as a non-permanent UN Security Council member and the ASEAN Chair, the official noted.

He also expected the UN to continue working with the Ministry of National Defence in organising a workshop on women’s role in UN peacekeeping activities, and asked for its support for the establishment of ASEAN’s UN peacekeeping centre in Vietnam.

Malhota, for his part, spoke highly of the ministry’s active participation in UN peacekeeping operations in recent times, highlighting Vietnam’s dispatches of two Level-2 field hospital to South Sudan.

The UN Resident Coordinators’ Office stands ready to back the establishment of a UN peacekeeping centre of ASEAN in Vietnam and to co-organise the workshop on women’s in UN peacekeeping this April, the official added.

Vietnamplus