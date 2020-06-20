Vietnam Family Festival 2020 to take place on June 26 – 28

The festival is an annual event to mark the Vietnam Family Day on June 28 and promote the traditional values of Vietnamese families and raise public awareness of the importance of observing the Party’s polices and the State’s laws on family in the modern society.



This year, the festival will focus on promoting good behaviours among family members. It will feature a wide range of activities, including exhibitions, seminars, conferences, health consultation and cultural exchanges.



There will be a four-section exhibition on family in the cultural tradition of Vietnamese ethnic communities, a photo exhibition promoting the role of women and mothers in families, and a book exhibition aiming to foster reading culture and develop connection among family members.