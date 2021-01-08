Vietnam Fatherland Front to spend VND14 billion on Tet gifts to the needy

At an online conference of the committee on January 7, Anh asked localities nationwide give special attention to needy and social policy beneficiary families in areas hit by natural disasters and COVID-19 pandemic, as well as poor households from border, island and remote areas when distributing Tet gifts.



VFF Central Committee President Tran Thanh Man said that along with efforts in preventing the spreading of COVID-19 pandemic during the Tet holidays, it is necessary to ensure that the poor and policy beneficiary enjoy a warm festival.

The Prime Minister has recently submitted a proposal to the State President on presenting gifts to people who made contributions to the revolution on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) with a total value of nearly VND518 billion (over $22.4 million )