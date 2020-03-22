Vietnam halts entry to all foreigners starting at zero on March 22

The PM arrived at the decision at the cabinet meeting yesterday.



Vietnam will block the entry of anyone except for diplomats and officials, and participants of major diplomatic events, or experts, business managers or highly skilled workers with certifications that they are negative for the virus but they must fill out health declaration and be put in quarantine zones according to regulations.

The Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defence will coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, and other relevant agencies upon visa issuance.

The temporary suspension will also be applied to all overseas Vietnamese and their relatives granted with certificates of visa exemption.

PM Phuc also requested to reduce the number of flights transporting passengers from overseas into the Southeast Asian country to curb patient overload in quarantine wards as the country has imposed the compulsory quarantine mandated for all entrants into it.

Students, workers and overseas Vietnamese living abroad were advised not to return the country but follow Covid-19 prevention and control guidelines and protocols set by their host countries.

Those are really want to come back Vietnam, they must register with their embassies or representative bodies of Vietnam in their host countries to cooperate with the transport ministry which will organize commercial flights to fill out health declaration and be put in quarantine zones according to regulations.

Local administrations in districts and villages and police officers must check people at high risk especially those have entered Vietnam within 14 days.

The National Steering Board and the Ministry of Health should work together on accommodation and eating fee collection in quarantine zones.

Mr. Phuc stated clearly that the pandemic prevention has progressed into a new phase requiring more tough measures and more responsibilities of the entire machinery of state in encouraging each resident and families to change their living habits to prevent the spread of the disease.

Specifically, city dwellers should not gather in crowd, wear face masks in public places and vehicles. Moreover, state competent agencies should stop unnecessary offline meetings but online meetings and further administrative reforms.

Nations across the world have imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Dan Thuy