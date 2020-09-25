Vietnam hands over remains to US

Accordingly, Vietnam has handed over to the United States a set of disintered remains in the 140th search from July to September 2020.Those remains have been unilaterally examined by Vietnamese forensic experts concluding that the ashes may be related to the cases of US soldiers missing in war and suggested moving to Hawaii, USA for further verification.This is the 154th remains handover of remains since 1973.

By Thanh Nam – Translated by Huyen Huong