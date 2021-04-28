Vietnam intensifies surveillance in southern border crossings

Worse, illegal immigration has increased the possible spread of the disease. Therefore, the Ministry of Health has sent mission teams to check in border areas as well as increase the capacity of field hospitals. Local administrations were urged to be ready to respond all situations.



Medical experts from Cho Ray Hospital in HCMC arrive in Ha Tien City to help the fight against Covid-19 (Photo: SGGP) Workers were run off their feet to complete the construction of the field hospital with 300 - 500 beds in the isolated area in the Cultural Center of My Duc Ward in Ha Tien City in the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang Province on April 27.

Medical workers from Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City arrived at the infirmary in Ha Tien City to assist the establishment of 11 rooms for serious Covid-19 patients.

Ha Van Phuc, Director of the Department of Health of Kien Giang Province, said that a Steering Committee for the Covid-19 epidemic prevention in Ha Tien City was established. On April 27, the Pasteur Institute of Ho Chi Minh City also sent leading medical experts and machinery to Ha Tien City to increase its SARS-CoV-2 testing capacity.

In addition, the provincial health sector has also trained medical workers as well as supply equipment, drugs, and medical materials for field hospitals for the fight against Covid-19. According to the plan, the field hospital will admit, classify and treat patients with mild and moderate Covid-19. Severe patients will be taken to the medical center of Ha Tien City.

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen and the delegation of the Ministry of Health yesterday inspected the Covid-19 epidemic prevention task at Binh Hiep international border gate in the Mekong Delta Province of Long An. Deputy Minister Do Xuan Tuyen said that the development of Covid-19 in Cambodia has been complicated whereas Long An Province has a very long border with Cambodia; accordingly, competent forces in the border must tighten surveillance.

For people who return to Vietnam without personal papers, local governments should encourage them to stay in Cambodia and comply well with the epidemic prevention measures.

Above all, local administrators should increase propaganda to residents in the two countries to restrict illicit immigrants, Deputy Minister Do Xuan Tuyen noted.

According to the People's Committee of Kien Giang province, the Covid-19 epidemic in Cambodia has not been controlled; while it is forecast that in the coming time, Vietnamese citizens who are working and living in countries in the region, especially Cambodia, will return to the Mekong Delta provinces across the border in large numbers.

In order to prevent cases of illegal citizens entering through trails, Chairman of the People's Committee of Kien Giang Lam Minh Thanh has urged related competent departments to strictly control the land and sea border lines.

The People's Committee of An Giang province said that 200 teams of guards have been working relentlessly in the border crossings with Cambodia to prevent people entering and leaving illegally, escaping from isolation especially in the upcoming holidays.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan