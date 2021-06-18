Vietnam introduces code of conduct on social networks

The code of conduct, which targets organizations and individuals using social networks and social network service providers in Vietnam, is designed to ensure civil liberty, freedom to run business, and no discrimination between domestic and foreign service providers, in line with international standards, international practice and treaties to which Vietnam is a signatory.



It looks to develop ethical standards for behaviours on social networks, educate and develop good habits for social network users, contributing to building a healthy and safe online environment.



It encourages organisations and individuals to share information from official and reliable sources, and behave in ways that match traditional moral and cultural values of Vietnam.

The code of conduct encourages social network users to optimise the networks to educate and protect children and teenagers in the online world. (Photo: internet)



The document also requires organisations and individuals not to use words that incite hatred or trigger violence and gender and religious discrimination, not to publish contents violating legal regulations and information defaming others, not to spread fake news and untrue information, and not to conduct illegal advertising, affecting social order and safety.

Organisations and individuals should use real name when registering for the use of social networks, and register with the service provider to certify their names, website addresses and contact.The code of conduct encourages social network users to optimise the networks to promote Vietnamese land, people and culture, and educate and protect children and teenagers in the online world.Organisations and individuals using social networks, and service providers are encouraged to fully observe the code of conduct and popularize it to other users.The document came into force as from June 17.