Vietnam issues new national strategy on gender equality

The target was set forth in the National Strategy on Gender Equality for the 2021- 2030 period recently adopted by the government.

The strategy also defined a number of new goals for the country to further make progress in gender equality in various areas and fulfil its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Accordingly, the number of paid women employees in Vietnam will increase to 50 percent by 2025 and around 60 percent by 2030, while the percentage of women working in the agriculture sector among all employed women will decline to below 30 percent by 2025 and less than 25 percent by 2030.

The rate of female directors or owners of businesses is expected to reach at least 27 percent by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030.

The country also aims to reduce the average time women spend on doing the unpaid housework to 1.7 times by 2025 and 1.4 times by 2030 as compared to that of men.

By 2025, 80 percent of women suffering from domestic and gender-based violence will be given access to at least one of basic support services, and the figure is expected to reach 90 percent by 2030.

The sex ratio at birth will be 111 boys per 100 girls by 2025 and 109 boys per 100 girls by 2030. The maternal mortality rate will drop to 42 per 100,000 live births by 2025 and below 42 per 100,000 live births by 2030.

Gender and gender equality are planned to be integrated into curriculum at schools and pedagogical universities from 2025.

The country will hold a month-long campaign for the promotion of gender equality and gender-based violence prevention and response from November 15 to December 15 every year.

Vietnamplus