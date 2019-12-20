Vietnam looks for solutions for air pollution

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has just asked the Ministry to work with related agencies and people’s committees upon the environmental problem especially in big urbans.

Moreover, the Ministry and relevant agencies must put forward possible solutions for the problem.



The bodies must sent its report of possible solution for the problem to the Prime Minister before January 25, 2020.

Additionally, Deputy PM Dung requested the Ministry of Transport to come up with vehicle emission standards which will help cut pollution from cars and trucks.

Moreover, the Ministry should develop the policy to control vehicle emission because passenger vehicles are a major pollution contributor, producing significant amounts of nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and other pollution.

Mr. Dung also asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade to tighten management on pollutant emissions to air and water from industrial installations.

People’s Committees in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and localities countrywide must conduct study of environmental quality especially air quality as well as implement synchronous measures to reduce pollutants.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment yesterday organized a conference on urgent actions to help reduce air pollution with participations of ministries and related agencies.

For recent days, figures released by the air quality monitor app AirVisual put Vietnam’s capital city at the top of the list with Ho Chi Minh City not far behind. Hanoi’s air quality index topped the 200 mark on December 14. This would trigger a health alert signifying that everyone may experience more serious health effects.

Minister of Natural resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha said that passenger vehicles are a major pollution contributor; accordingly, the country must establish standard on emissions standards and gasoline as lead in gasoline proved to be a public health concern.

Chairman of Hanoi’s People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung asked to install more air monitoring station.

Besides, local administration encourages residents to clean up the residential quarters and disseminate information of air pollution to raise people’s awareness of the matter as well as tell people not to burn rice crop remnants because smoke from burning rice crop remnants after the harvest is one of major causes to air.

There will be sanctions on households business causing pollution.

The health risks of air pollution are extremely serious. Poor air quality increases respiratory ailments like asthma and bronchitis, heightens the risk of life-threatening conditions like cancer, and burdens our health care system with substantial medical costs.

By staff writers - Translated by UYEN PHUONG