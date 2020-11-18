  1. National

Vietnam loses over 8.5 percent of GDP due to air, water source pollution

Vietnam is one of the countries with its great efforts for sustainable development target and ranked 70 out of 190 countries in terms of competitiveness; however, the country is also facing natural resources depletion, increased energy consumption, pollution and land degradation, especially climate change is seriously impacting on the economic development.

With more than 1.8 million tons of waste released to the ocean annually, Vietnam ranks the fourth among the highest in the world for ocean plastic waste pollution. 

Air pollution causes 5.18 percent of GDP loss for Vietnam every year, meanwhile 3.5 percent of GDP loss is due to water source pollution. 

According to experts, the transition from the traditional economy model to the circular economy is expected to be an appropriate and vital solution for rapid and sustainable development in the current context.

