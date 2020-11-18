Vietnam loses over 8.5 percent of GDP due to air, water source pollution





With more than 1.8 million tons of waste released to the ocean annually, Vietnam ranks the fourth among the highest in the world for ocean plastic waste pollution.Air pollution causes 5.18 percent of GDP loss for Vietnam every year, meanwhile 3.5 percent of GDP loss is due to water source pollution.According to experts, the transition from the traditional economy model to the circular economy is expected to be an appropriate and vital solution for rapid and sustainable development in the current context.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Huyen Huong