Vietnam, Mozambique boost ties between Parties

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Le Huy Hoang has had a working session with General Secretary of the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (Frelimo) Party Rogue Silva, during which they discussed measures to beef up cooperation between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the ruling Frelimo Party as well as the two countries in general.

At the meeting on July 16 at the Frelimo Party's headquarters, Hoang conveyed the greetings of Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and other high-ranking Vietnamese officials to Frelimo leaders and the Mozambican government on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Mozambique’s Independence Day and diplomatic ties between the two countries.



The two sides looked into measures to tighten the relations between the two Parties and States, including preparations for visits to Vietnam by President Filipe Nyusi, and other high-ranking delegations of the Mozambican government in the time ahead.



Hoang used the occasion to share Vietnam’s experience in fighting COVID-19, affirmed Vietnam’s solidarity and support to Mozambique.



For his part, Rogue Silva lauded Vietnam for the achievements the country has recorded in multiple areas, including poverty reduction and pandemic combat, and expressed his hope to strengthen solidarity and cooperation between the Frelimo Party and the Communist Party of Vietnam and the two countries as well.



The two parties signed a cooperation agreement for 2018-2022 during the visit to Mozambique by Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong in December 2018.