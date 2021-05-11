Vietnam needs over US$32.4 bln to complete 5,000-km long expressways

As for the Southern region, there will be two expressways of Bien Hoa- Vung Tau and Chon Thanh- Duc Hoa being completed and three new expressways with a total length of 194 kilometers, consisting the Ring Road No.3 Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh City – Moc Bai and Ho Chi Minh City – Chon Thanh expressways will be started works.

Particularly, expressway construction projects with a total length of 871 kilometers will be completed and 1,176-kilometer new ones will be started works in the period 2021 – 2025. Of which, the country will complete Hoa Lien-Tuy Loan and Dau Giay- Tan Phu- Bao Loc expressways in the Central and Central Highlands regions with a total length of 139 kilometers and start works of Buon Ma Thuot – Van Phong expressway project with 105 kilometers.In the Mekong Delta region, three expressways with a total length of 136 kilometers will be built, including My An – Cao Lanh, Cao Lanh – Rach Soi, An Huu – Cao Lanh and the 153-kilometer long expressways will be started works, consisting Chau Doc – Can Tho and Soc Trang – Tran De.In the period 2025 to 2030, the country will continuously complete at least 874- kilometer long expressways. Of which, there will be additional three expressways in the Northern region, including Moc Chau – Son La, Phu Tho – Cho Ben, Ring Road No.5 in Hanoi with a total length of 363 kilometers; three more expressways, consisting Vinh – Thanh Thuy, Quy Nhon – Pleiku, Bao Loc – Lien Khuong with a total length of 299 kilometers in the Central and Central Highlands regions; additional two expressways in the Southern region, including the Ring Road No.4 in Ho Chi Minh City and Go Dau – Xa Mat, with a total length of 170 kilometers.In the Mekong Delta region, Ha Tien – Rach Gia and Hong Ngu – Tra Vinh expressway construction projects with a total length of 207 kilometers will be started works.To reach the target, it is estimated to have investment capital of around VND350,936 billion (US$15.2 billion), including VND219,523 billion (US$9.5 billion) from the national budget, VND131,413 billion (US$5.7 billion) from other financial sources.As for the national budget, the Government assigned localities to arrange VND37,168 billion (US$1.6 billion). After arranging capital, the localities currently need an additional VND44,355 billion (nearly US$2 billion) to implement the projects.In the period 2026-2030, the capital demand for the above projects will be around VND395,670 billion (US$17.2 billion), including VND209,164 billion (US$9.1 billion) from the national budget and VND186,506 billion (US$8.1 billion) from other financial sources.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong