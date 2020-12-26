Vietnam plans fundamental geological survey of minerals

The task’s target is to complete the plan with high quality and feasibility and in accordance with existing regulations.



The plan will focus on analyzing and assessing the natural conditions and status quo of the fundamental geological survey of minerals, as well as the socio-economic development policies and orientations related to the survey, environmental protection and other plans involved in the survey.

The planning process should pay attention to orientations on protecting the environment, preventing natural disasters and responding to climate change.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is responsible for chairing and coordinating with relevant ministries, sectors, localities, offices and organisations to make the plan.