Vietnam plants an additional 31,497 hectares of forest in first three months

Up to March 23, the country has collected VND825.8 billion (nearly US$36 million) from forest environmental services, reaching 29 percent of the 2021 plan and equaling 164 percent over the same period in 2020.





Of the total areas, 192 hectares were protection forests and around 31,305 hectares accounted for production forests.In next month, the Vietnam Administration of Forestry will submit to the authorities about promulgating the project of “Plant a billion trees in the period of 2021-2025” and the “Sustainable forestry development program in the period of 2021-2025”, announcing the Forestry Strategy of Vietnam in the period of 2021-2030, the vision of 2050.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Huyen Huong