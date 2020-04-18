Vietnam pledges assistance to Cuba over COVID-19 combat: PM

He made the pledge while hosting a reception for Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera in Hanoi.



At the reception, he voiced his gratitude to Cuban high-ranking leaders and Government for their prompt support for Vietnam in the struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Party, Government and people of Vietnam recently presented 5,000 tonnes of rice for Cuban people, he said.



The Ministry of Defence of Vietnam has been tasked with serving as a focal point in cooperation with Cuba in COVID-19 prevention and control. Since the beginning of April, the two countries have held regular online conferences at all levels to share experiences in battling the disease.



The PM noted that Vietnamese people always treasure solidarity and friendship with their Cuban counterparts and appreciate Cuba’s support for the country’s liberation and revolutionary cause in the past.



He affirmed that Vietnam will spare no efforts in nurturing the traditional and comprehensive Vietnam-Cuba relations, thereby strengthening the bilateral ties in a practical and effective manner.



In reply, the Cuban ambassador thanked Vietnam for the assistance in the context of trade embargo against Cuba and the global pandemic.



She congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in COVID-19 prevention and control, adding that Cuba is ready to work with Vietnam in research into the cure for COVID-19 and other pharmaceutical products.



The diplomat expressed her hope that the bilateral ties will be promoted in various spheres after visits of Vietnamese high-ranking leaders to Cuba, adding that technology transfer has contributed to Cuba’s agricultural development.