Vietnam prepares for worst in its plans

Summarizing the past situation, Deputy PM Dam said the Ministry of Health has actively worked with state competent agencies to forecast and outline hypothetical scenario with the various worst-case projections following the Prime Minister’s instruction.

He announced that the country has been basically controlled the disease with various measures. The first phase was a success ; however, experts warned that Vietnam will have thousands of infection cases though it has learnt a lot of experience in the first phase.

Agencies have been confused in the fight against the disease especially cooperation between agencies is not synchronous.

Mr. Dam stressed that from March 20, the government has strictly quarantined all people entering Vietnam helping controlling the disease a lot. However, more than 350,000 people from the US and European countries have made entry into Vietnam.

Moreover, diplomats, project experts, businesspersons will enter Vietnam in the coming time; therefore, administrations must strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s regulations.

Though agencies in overseas countries have advised Vietnamese people not to return to Vietnam, more and more people will come back as Vietnam has well controlled the disease; many of them have contracted the disease leading to patient overload in isolation wards and shortage of medical workers, Mr. Dam warned.

Accordingly, he said in addition to measures conducted in the first phase, cooperation between agencies should urgently strengthen including ramping up testing. The lack of labs, machines and testing experts is a present problem. The Ministry of Health has worked with the Ministry of Defense to put into operation 30 additional mobile testing rooms as well as provide training to medical workers for testing work.

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan sent a big thank-you to everyone who have joined the fight against Covid-19 especially Deputy PM Dam. She said that she was moved at listening to the song Ngu mot chut di anh ( Sleep for a while beloved Dam).

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Uyen Phuong