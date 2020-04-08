Vietnam presents antibacterial masks to European countries

Attending the handover ceremony in Hanoi on April 7 were the ambassadors of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, and the ambassador, head of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Dung said amid the current global medical crisis, no single country could effectively contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

International cooperation and enhancing solidarity are important factors to protect the health and safety of people, helping to mitigate the great impacts of the epidemic, he said.

Vietnam always stays ready to work closely, share experience and join hands with countries and the international community to take necessary measures, within bilateral and material frameworks such as the ASEAN-EU, G20 and the United Nations, with the determination to contain and soon push back the epidemic, Dung added.

The participating ambassadors highly appreciated and thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for their valuable assistance to France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK in this difficult moment.



Though Vietnam has been heavily affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, the country has been willing to share resources, provide medical services and create favourable conditions for foreign citizens in Vietnam over the past time, including the treatment of infected persons, they said.

The ambassadors also pledged to closely coordinate and step up cooperation with Vietnam in protecting the health and safety of people, maintain cooperative relations and trade, share information and offer mutual support to overcome the current difficulties.

