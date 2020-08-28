Vietnam presents medical equipment to Venezuela

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Caracas, Vietnamese Ambassador Le Viet Duyen spoke highly of the thriving Vietnam-Venezuela relations over the past time and the sentiments of the NA, Government and people of Vietnam in sharing part of their resources to help the Government and people of Venezuela battle COVID-19.



Staff at the Vietnamese Embassy joined hands with relevant agencies in the two countries to airlift the aid to Caracas amid obstacles triggered by the cessation of international flights.



Representatives of the Venezuelan NA and Foreign Ministry voiced their gratitude to Vietnam for the support as the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc in the Venezuela and Latin America in general.



They also hoped that the bilateral relations will continue to flourish and obtain more achievements in keeping with the comprehensive partnership.