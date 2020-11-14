Vietnam presents rice to support Lao flood-hit people

Speaking at the hand-over ceremony held virtually in Hanoi and Vientiane, PM Phuc expressed his hope that the aid will help Lao people soon overcome consequences of the natural disasters and stablise their lives.



For his part, Lao PM Thongloun Sisoulith sincerely thanked the Party, State, Government, and people of Vietnam for the meaningful donation, saying that the aid is timely support for Lao people in general, and residents in Savannakhet province in particular, in the current difficult time.

He spoke highly of the cooperation between the two countries in recent years, affirming that the Party, State, Government and people of Laos will always do their best together with their Vietnamese counterparts to constantly nurture the Vietnam – Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.

The Lao PM took the occasion to congratulate Vietnam on its successful assumption of the role as ASEAN Chair in 2020, and wished the 37th ASEAN Summit a great success.