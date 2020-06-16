Vietnam Press Museum officially receives visitors on June 19

Located in the area of 1,500 square meters, the museum makes use of all space by adopting digital technologies to meet the public’s demand.



Arising from the idea that Vietnamese press has accompanied with the country’s growth and history, the Vietnam Journalist Association embarked on the Vietnam Press Museum project including three project components museum display project, exhibit and material collection project and recruitment and training project.

The Prime Minister signed the decision 118 to set up the special museum on July 28, 2017 based on the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s proposal. It is defined to be specific museum under the management of the Vietnam Journalist Association and supplemented into the country’s museum system.

From August, 2014 to July, 2017, the museum management board has made efforts to collect press items and materials. So far, over 20,000 exhibits and materials have been gathered and kept in the museum. Of them, around 700 are rare items and materials reflecting significant events in the Vietnam’s press history.

Vietnam’s press of the periods 1865-1925, 1925-1945, 1945-1954, 1954-1975, and from 1975 till present are put on displays in the museum

The Vietnam Journalist Association signed a strategic agreement with the Vietnam Press Museum and the School of Journalism and Communication and the Academy of Journalism and Communication in training, academic exchange and press skills, researches and cooperative programs.

