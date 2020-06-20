Vietnam Press Museum opens

Addressing the ceremony, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh passed on her greetings to all journalists and reporters nationwide.

The opening of the museum expresses the attention the Party, State, and society pay to the media, she said.

Its exhibits reflect not only the history of the press but also the history of the country.

The museum features more than 20,000 exhibits and documents from 1865 to present.

Exhibits are organised into five different phases: 1865-1925, 1925-45, 1945-54, 1954-75, and 1975-present, signifying important milestones in the growth of journalism in Vietnam.

The museum also has 26 videos introducing visitors to the history of journalism in the country and outstanding journalists who have worked in the field.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has an exhibition space at the museum. It presented objects and photos, including a Morse code machine and a national flag, to the museum on June 4.

At E2 Duong Dinh Nghe road, Cau Giay district, the museum is open to visitors from 8am to 5pm daily.

