Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit and related meetings

In his letter, PM Phuc said Vietnam has basically completed organisational work for the events, but the postponement is necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic spreading in the region and the world.



The Vietnamese Government leader expressed thanks to the countries for working together with Vietnam to promote the building of a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community.



He said with resolve and joint efforts, solidarity and mutual compassion, the ASEAN Community will stand firm in the face of challenges, ensure a peaceful life for its people and prosperous development of its member countries.



Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung handed over the PM’s letter to the Ambassadors of ASEAN countries and New Zealand at a meeting in Hanoi on Thursday.



The Deputy FM called on ASEAN countries to push ahead with efforts to maintain co-operation and connection, and promote the spirit of a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community in the current difficult period under the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.



He asked ASEAN member states to continue to co-ordinate closely to mitigate the pandemic’s negative effects on the process of building the ASEAN Community as well as on socio-economic situations in member countries.



He informed the ambassadors on measures that Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair this year, will actively promote in the future in order to keep the pace of ASEAN working plans and bolster co-operation in preventing and controlling the pandemic.



Representatives from the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department informed the ASEAN embassies about Việt Nam’s measures to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Ambassadors of ASEAN countries praised Việt Nam’s preparations for the events and its effective response to the pandemic. They expressed support of the decision of the ASEAN Chair and pledged to continue working closely with Vietnam to prepare for the 36th ASEAN Summit.