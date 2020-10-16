Vietnam protests establishment of so-called Sansha city

Hang made the statement regarding reports that China has more than 400 enterprises at the so-called Sansha city, at a regular press conference of the Foreign Ministry.



“Vietnam has firmly stated many times that it has full historical evidence and legal ground to attest to its sovereignty over the Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa archipelagos,” the spokesperson said, underlining Vietnam’s consistent stance on protesting against the establishment of the so-called Sansha city and related activities.



Such activities are neither valid nor recognised, and at the same time they do not benefit the friendship among nations while causing more complications to the situation in the East Sea, the region and the world as a whole, according to Hang.



Commenting on the US Presidential election 2020, Hang noted that Vietnam, as a partner of the US, has always closely followed the situation in the US.



“The Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership has made very positive developments in recent years, and Vietnam wants to work together with the US to continue promoting the bilateral ties in the interest of people of the two countries, thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world,” the spokesperson said.



Also at the press conference, the spokesperson took the occasion to extend thanks to international friends, partners, individuals and organisations for their sympathies to Vietnamese people who have been affected by floods and storms recently.