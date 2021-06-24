Vietnam Railways Corporation proposes US$34.5 mln interest-free loan

In the first six months of the year, the revenue from railway transport is estimated at 77 percent over the same period in 2020, equaling to 53 percent compared to 2019 when the Covid-19 pandemic did not outbreak yet.

Besides, Vietnam Railways Corporation also proposed CMSC to give support policies for 13,000 unemployed transport workers due to Covdi-19.With the current complicated and unpredicted Covid-19 pandemic, the railway industry will lose VND942 billion (US$40.7 million) in revenue on freight and passenger transportation this year.