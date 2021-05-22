  1. National

Vietnam ready for election day

VNA
Cities and provinces nationwide are decorated to welcome the elections of deputies to the National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels on May 23, in addition to taking measures to ensure security and safety for the festive day of all people.

Vietnam ready for election day ảnh 1 Cao Bang city, Cao Bang province welcomes the elections of deputies to the National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, slated for May 23. (Photo: Chu Hieu/VNA)
Vietnam ready for election day ảnh 2 Monument to President Ho Chi Minh in Cao Bang city, Cao Bang province. (Photo: Chu Hieu/VNA)
Vietnam ready for election day ảnh 3 Dong Nai police force participate in the opening ceremony of a campaign ensuring security and order for election day. (Photo: Nguyen Van Viet/VNA)
Vietnam ready for election day ảnh 4 Dong Nai police force participate in the opening ceremony of a campaign ensuring security and order for election day. (Photo: Nguyen Van Viet/VNA)
Vietnam ready for election day ảnh 5 Campaign raising public awareness of the election is promoted in Dong Thap province. (Photo: Chuong Dai/VNA)
Vietnam ready for election day ảnh 6 An Giang province welcomes election day, slated for May 23. (Photo: Cong Mao/VNA)
Vietnam ready for election day ảnh 7 Kien Giang province welcomes festive day of all people. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam ready for election day ảnh 8 Con Dao is ready for election day. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam ready for election day ảnh 9 Posters on the election on the street in Dong Ha city, Quang Tri province. (Photo: Nguyen Ly/VNA)
Vietnam ready for election day ảnh 10 Phu Yen province is ready for the festive day of all people. (Photo: VNA)

