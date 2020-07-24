Vietnam receives first repatriation flight from Cuba





Similar to many flights returning home from pandemic areas, all cabin crew members and passengers were equipped with full-body medical protective gears to minimize the risk of infection during journey, had health checked before going-up and down planes.

All passengers from Cuba and Germany landed at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province.This is the first repatriation flight of Vietnam Airlines from Cuba in the context of Covid-19 pandemic, performed by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba, Germany and Vietnam Airlines.Earlier, in the departing flight, the aircraft had transported more than five tons of cargos and luggage to Frankfurt (Germany) and La Habana (Cuba), including medical equipment assistance of Vietnamese Government, people and authorities to support the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba, Germany in Covid-19 prevention and control.After landing at Van Don International Airport, they were sent to centralized isolation centers, the disinfection of aircraft and cabin was immediately implemented under the regulations.According to the Aviation Civil Administration of Vietnam, there will be 50 flights carrying nearly 13,000 Vietnamese repatriates from many countries in the world in August.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong