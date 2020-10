The assistance included 800 boxes of necessities, 500 home-repair tool kits, 800 boxes of water purifier, and VND1 billion in cash.



On the same day, the VRCS Central Committee also mobilised two delegations to the localities.

The organisation previously delivered close to VND5 billion in cash and kind to Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam, and Thua Thien-Hue provinces, which have been devastated by recent storms and floods.