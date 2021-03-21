Vietnam reports five-year highest disbursement rate of public investment in 2020

The data was based on the Report No. 73 / BC-CP of the Government on adjustment results of the central budget capital investment plan in 2020 which was sent to the National Assembly for the upcoming 11th session.



Pursuant to the Resolution No. 122/2020/QH14, the National Assembly assigned the Government to proactively adjust the central budget capital for the public investment plan in 2020 between the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Party Central Committee Office, Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, Government Office, Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises and five provinces and cities of Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, Binh Duong, Nghe An and Gia Lai aiming to ensure efficient usage of public investment capital and avoid waste, especially ineffective or delayed projects.



Regarding to foreign capital disbursement allocated from the central budget, the Vietnamese Prime Minister (PM) allowed ten ministries, central- level agencies and 45 localities to reduce nearly VND15,189 billion (US$654 million) based on the actual disbursement situation of each project.



Implementing the NA's resolutions and guidances from the Government and the Prime Minister, 10 ministries, central agencies and localities have proposed to reduce foreign capital investment plans due to many reasons including the great impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, unsuitable and unrealistic ODA capital plan, capital and reciprocal capital shortage for projects' implementation, site clearance difficulties and complicated procedures for ODA projects.

Following the public investment plan of 2021, ministries, central-level agencies and localities have to disburse all allocated public investment capital in the year; in case the agencies or localities fail to do so, the remaining capital would be deducted from the planned medium-term public investment.



