Vietnam, RoK eye direct flights between countries

The newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) also highlighted the Vietnamese health sector’s infection control efforts to prevent the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.



The South Korean embassy in Hanoi has cooperated with the Korean community and enterprises to seek solutions to help Vietnam cope with effects of the disease, such as purchasing agricultural products and fruits.

The ambassador affirmed that he will make all his efforts to contribute to enhancing the bilateral ties.

At the meeting, Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said that the RoK is one of the Vietnam’s leading economic partners, ranking first in investment, second in official development assistance (ODA), tourism and third in trade. The two countries are striving to to lift the bilateral trade turnover to US$100 billion this year.

There is about 170,000 Korean people who are living and working in Vietnam while the number of Vietnamese in the RoK is 200,000, including 65,000 Vietnamese-Korean families, she added.

The Vietnamese leader hoped that the South Korean embassy will convey her invitation to leaders of the National Assembly of South Korea to attend the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) that will take place in Quang Ninh province’s Ha Long city in September.

