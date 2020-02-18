Vietnam, Russia upgrade anti-corruption cooperation

Since the document was inked in 2014, the two sides have maintained their exchange of information and experience to deal with challenges in anti-corruption efforts, thus facilitating the building of a law-governed, pure, transparent state in each country.They reached consensus on the need to step up result-oriented cooperation activities in the time ahead, especially that in personnel training and partnerships between local competent agencies.Vietnamese Inspector General Le Minh Khai said the upgrade of the MoU, which took place on the occasion of the 70th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Russia diplomatic ties (1950-2020), will elevate cooperation between the two agencies to a new high and contribute to deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.Echoing Khai’s views, Chief of the Russian Presidential Anti-Corruption Directorate Chobotov Andrey Sergeevich, expressed his hope that the two agencies will optimise the document to improve the efficiency of corruption fight in both countries.Under the upgraded MoU, the two sides will continue their personnel cooperation through training courses and symposiums, and the sharing of information and documents on anti-corruption.At the same time, they will conduct consultations on corruption-related issues of shared concern within the framework of relevant international organisations and forums, firstly the United Nations Convention against Corruption.They will also facilitate partnerships between inspection and anti-corruption agencies at the local level

VNA