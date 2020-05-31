Vietnam Sea and Island Week 2020 to be held in Phu Yen

This year’s World Oceans Day themed “Innovation for a sustainable ocean” introduces new methods, ideas, products in ocean-related sectors, such as high technology, infrastructure systems, resource management, new scientific and technological products.



The Vietnam Sea and Island Week 2020 under the theme “Innovation for Vietnam’s sustainable ocean economy” focuses on the renewal in building and implementing plans of ministries, departments and local authorities to materialize the Government’s resolution No. 26/NQ-CP on implementation of resolution No. 36-NQ/TW on the strategy for the sustainable development of Vietnam's marine economy by 2030, with a vision to 2045.







By Anh Phuong - Translated by Kim Khanh