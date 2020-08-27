Vietnam Software and IT Services Association selects 10 outstanding IT companies

Eligible IT companies are these which have operated three years up with revenues over US$1 million.



The annual program aims to promote and introduce prestigious companies in the field of IT to foreign counterparts. After six years, the program has selected 290 outstanding companies.

The program organizer compiles 18 brochures in Vietnamese, English and Japanese yearly to send to 2,000 organizations in the country and over 1,000 partners in the world.

A leader of VINASA said that Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc approved the national digital transformation program on June 3, 2020 to 2025 with the vision to 2030 when Vietnam will become a sustainable digital nation in which the IT sector is the foundation of the program.

VINASA Chairman Truong Gia Binh said that 10 top leading IT companies will pioneer in pushing up the number of digital enterprises for the Southeast Asian country as well as promote these digital enterprises to become leaders in the national digital transformation program in the next ten years.

Further information is available in www.top10ict.com





By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan