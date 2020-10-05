Vietnam steps up effort to reduce plastic wastes

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc directed ministers, people’s committees in cities and provinces to complete a plan to reduce, sort out, collect and recycle plastic waste in their fields and jurisdictions before October 30, 2020.



PM Phuc asked state agencies and organizations to make example in reducing plastic waste as well as minimize single-use plastic products. Additionally, public agencies and organization were required not to use single-use plastic banners, bottle, cups, straws bowls, and chopsticks at meetings, seminars and other ceremonial events but eco-friendly alternatives.

These agencies and organizations must lead in sorting out waste by placing two dustbins in the office; one for recyclable and non-recyclable kinds.

Especially, the PM asked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to complete regulations on solid waste in the amended Environmental Province Law with the orientation towards reduction, collection and recycling of waste in families and organizations.

Moreover, PM Phuc ordered to increase research and develop various methods and techniques for reuse and recycling of plastic products and bags which are a growing hazard for environment and people’s health.

Furthermore, the Ministry must make research and propose road map to ban plastic resins in manufacturing of cosmetic chemicals, textile and garment and fertilizers.

Competent state agencies must continue to label environmentally friendly bags and recyclable products.

Last but not least, in addition to encouraging enterprises to cut plastic products, the government offer more preferential treatment to business establishments which use eco-friendly bags.

